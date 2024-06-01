Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.88 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

