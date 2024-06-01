Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAXN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

