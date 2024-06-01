CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Baird R W

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE CVS opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

