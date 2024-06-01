Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

