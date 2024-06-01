Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

NYSE:THC opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

