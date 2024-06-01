Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at $88,752,295.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,752,295.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

