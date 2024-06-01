Baird R W Upgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to Strong-Buy

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.

ELV stock opened at $538.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day moving average of $499.97. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

