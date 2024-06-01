Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.75. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

