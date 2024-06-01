Patricia Nakache Sells 22,967 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,324.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ThredUp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,607 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,618,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.