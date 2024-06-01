Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 781,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.2 days.

Cascades Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

