MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.24. 17,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 82,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.