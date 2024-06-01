Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 8,777 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 8,777 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $24,663.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00.
Greenidge Generation Stock Down 7.7 %
Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
