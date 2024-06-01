Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 8,777 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 8,777 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $24,663.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 7.7 %

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.61% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GREE

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.