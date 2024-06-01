Lorne Kumer Buys 375 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lorne Kumer bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,308.75.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

