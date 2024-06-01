Terry L. Lehman Purchases 1,500 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 1,500 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CZNC opened at $17.53 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

CZNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

