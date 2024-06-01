Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

