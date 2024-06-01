Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Buys $26,841.08 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $26,841.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

