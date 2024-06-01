Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Insider Stephanie Adkins Sells 947 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Stephanie Adkins sold 265 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $7,963.25.

Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

