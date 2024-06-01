Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.