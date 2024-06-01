Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

About Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vasta Platform stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform Limited ( NASDAQ:VSTA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

