Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $233.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $236.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.