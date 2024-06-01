Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $233.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $236.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

