Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTHR opened at $233.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $236.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
