Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 521,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Waldencast Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $4.26 on Friday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WALD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

