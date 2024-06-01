WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $298.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

