G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.77. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

