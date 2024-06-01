Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CALT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.