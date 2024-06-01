AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

