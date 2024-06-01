Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

IOVA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

