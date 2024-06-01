Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 11.3 %

NYSE PHR opened at $18.91 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.