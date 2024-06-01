Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE CM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,520,000 after buying an additional 675,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,996 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

