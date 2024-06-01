Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 177.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

