BMO Capital Markets Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $243.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

