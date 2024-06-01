Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

