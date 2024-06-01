Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

