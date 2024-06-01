Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

