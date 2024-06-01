Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

