NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

