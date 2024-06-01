Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.