Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Asana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

