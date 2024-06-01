Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

