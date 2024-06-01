Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

