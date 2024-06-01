Commerce Bank Invests $464,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $76.32 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

