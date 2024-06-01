Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 12,580 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 152.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intapp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 88.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,035,724 shares of company stock worth $255,116,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $35.90 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

