US Bancorp DE Sells 6,686 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $75.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

