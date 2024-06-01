US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 148,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $69,990,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE STAG opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

