US Bancorp DE Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 8,416.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
