US Bancorp DE Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

