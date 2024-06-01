Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

