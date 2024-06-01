US Bancorp DE Acquires 12,579 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.