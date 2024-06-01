US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $368.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.06. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

