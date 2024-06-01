Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,107 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

