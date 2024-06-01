BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of BlackLine worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 291.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.48, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

