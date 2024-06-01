US Bancorp DE Purchases 358 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

